Here's What's On Offer With Each Trim Of The Renault Kiger

Renault launched the Kiger sub-compact SUV in India earlier this week, with prices starting from INR 5.45 lakh* and going up to INR 9.55 lakh*. It is currently the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the country, even undercutting the prices of the Nissan Magnite. Renault is offering the Kiger in four trim levels - RxE, RxL, RxT, and RxZ - with two engine options to choose from. The carmaker has now revealed the variant-wise features list for all the four trims. Here's what you will get in each trim of the Renault Kiger.
Renault Kiger RxE
Starting with the base RxE trim, it is available with just one powertrain option - the 72hp 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The RxE trim has been priced at INR 5.45 lakh and it isn't all bare bones.
- LED DRLs and tail lamps
- Turn indicator on ORVMs
- 16-inch steel wheels with wheel caps
- Rear spoiler
- Satin silver roof rails
- 3.5-inch LED instrument cluster
- Muted melange seat upholstery
- Centre console with armrest and open storage
- Manual air con
- Front power windows
- Internally adjustable manual ORVMs
- Adjustable headrests for front occupants
- Dual airbags
- Rear parking sensors
- ABS with EBD
Renault Kiger RxL
The Kiger is available with both engine options - the 72hp 1.0L NA petrol and the 99hp 1.0L turbo-petrol - from the RxL trim. The former is also available with an AMT gearbox. Prices for the RxL trim start from INR 6.14 lakh* for the NA-petrol-MT variant, while the NA-petrol-AMT variant is priced at INR 6.59 lakh*. The turbo-petrol-MT variant is priced at INR 7.14 lakh*.
- Body-coloured door handles
- Chrome accents on front grille
- 3-spoke steering wheel with gloss black inserts
- Audio system with bluetooth and USB
- Four speakers
- Intermittent setting for wipers
- Rear AC vents
- Rear power windows
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
- Rear parcel shelf
- Day-night adjustable IRVM
- Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
- Speed-sensing auto-door lock
Renault Kiger RxT
The Kiger RxT is available with all the powertrain options Renault has to offer. The NA-petrol engine comes with both the manual and AMT gearbox options, and is priced between INR 6.60 - 7.05 lakh*. Meanwhile, the turbo-petrol engine gets the option of a CVT gearbox along with the 5-speed manual gearbox. The turbo-petrol variants are priced between INR 7.60 - 8.60 lakh*. This is also the trim where the nicer features start coming in.
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Silver rear skid plate
- Roof rails with 50kg load capacity
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Steering-mounted audio controls
- Linear interlock seat upholstery
- Rear view camera
- Keyless entry with push-button start.
- Chrome inserts on AC vents
- Drive seat height adjustment
- 60:40 split rear seat adjustment
- Rear centre armrest with cup holders
- Rear wash and wipe
- Rear cabin lights
- Twin gloveboxes
- Vanity mirror for co-driver
- Side airbags
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
Renault Kiger RxZ
Just like the RxT trim, the RxZ is also available with all the four powertrain options Renault has to offer. Prices for the Kiger RxZ trim range from INR 7.-55 - 8.00 lakh* for the NA-petrol variants, while the turbo-petrol variants are priced between INR 8.55 - 9.55 lakh*. Being the top-spec trim ,it naturally comes loaded with all the bells and whistles the Kiger has to offer.
- LED headlamps
- 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
- 7-inch coloured digital instrument display
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Drive modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Quilted emboss seat upholstery
- Arkamys sound system: 4 speakers + 4 tweeters
- Automatic climate control
- PM 2.5 AC filter
- White ambient lighting
- Auto up-down driver’s side power window
- Power-folding ORVMs
- Cooled lower glove box
- Rear defogger
*Ex-showroom price