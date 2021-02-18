Here's What's On Offer With Each Trim Of The Renault Kiger

Renault launched the Kiger sub-compact SUV in India earlier this week, with prices starting from INR 5.45 lakh* and going up to INR 9.55 lakh*. It is currently the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the country, even undercutting the prices of the Nissan Magnite. Renault is offering the Kiger in four trim levels - RxE, RxL, RxT, and RxZ - with two engine options to choose from. The carmaker has now revealed the variant-wise features list for all the four trims. Here's what you will get in each trim of the Renault Kiger.

Renault Kiger RxE

Starting with the base RxE trim, it is available with just one powertrain option - the 72hp 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The RxE trim has been priced at INR 5.45 lakh and it isn't all bare bones.

LED DRLs and tail lamps

Turn indicator on ORVMs

16-inch steel wheels with wheel caps

Rear spoiler

Satin silver roof rails

3.5-inch LED instrument cluster

Muted melange seat upholstery

Centre console with armrest and open storage

Manual air con

Front power windows

Internally adjustable manual ORVMs

Adjustable headrests for front occupants

Dual airbags

Rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD

Renault Kiger RxL

The Kiger is available with both engine options - the 72hp 1.0L NA petrol and the 99hp 1.0L turbo-petrol - from the RxL trim. The former is also available with an AMT gearbox. Prices for the RxL trim start from INR 6.14 lakh* for the NA-petrol-MT variant, while the NA-petrol-AMT variant is priced at INR 6.59 lakh*. The turbo-petrol-MT variant is priced at INR 7.14 lakh*.

Body-coloured door handles

Chrome accents on front grille

3-spoke steering wheel with gloss black inserts

Audio system with bluetooth and USB

Four speakers

Intermittent setting for wipers

Rear AC vents

Rear power windows

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Rear parcel shelf

Day-night adjustable IRVM

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Speed-sensing auto-door lock

Renault Kiger RxT

The Kiger RxT is available with all the powertrain options Renault has to offer. The NA-petrol engine comes with both the manual and AMT gearbox options, and is priced between INR 6.60 - 7.05 lakh*. Meanwhile, the turbo-petrol engine gets the option of a CVT gearbox along with the 5-speed manual gearbox. The turbo-petrol variants are priced between INR 7.60 - 8.60 lakh*. This is also the trim where the nicer features start coming in.

16-inch alloy wheels

Silver rear skid plate

Roof rails with 50kg load capacity

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Steering-mounted audio controls

Linear interlock seat upholstery

Rear view camera

Keyless entry with push-button start.

Chrome inserts on AC vents

Drive seat height adjustment

60:40 split rear seat adjustment

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Rear wash and wipe

Rear cabin lights

Twin gloveboxes

Vanity mirror for co-driver

Side airbags

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Renault Kiger RxZ

Just like the RxT trim, the RxZ is also available with all the four powertrain options Renault has to offer. Prices for the Kiger RxZ trim range from INR 7.-55 - 8.00 lakh* for the NA-petrol variants, while the turbo-petrol variants are priced between INR 8.55 - 9.55 lakh*. Being the top-spec trim ,it naturally comes loaded with all the bells and whistles the Kiger has to offer.

LED headlamps

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

7-inch coloured digital instrument display

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Drive modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Quilted emboss seat upholstery

Arkamys sound system: 4 speakers + 4 tweeters

Automatic climate control

PM 2.5 AC filter

White ambient lighting

Auto up-down driver’s side power window

Power-folding ORVMs

Cooled lower glove box

Rear defogger

*Ex-showroom price