Renault Kiger Deliveries To Commence from March 3 Across India

Renault launched the Kiger sub-compact SUV in India earlier last week, and now, the carmaker has announced that deliveries for the Kiger will commence from March 3, 2021. The Kiger is currently the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the country with prices starting from INR 5.45 lakh, going up to INR 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices are, however, introductory and will increase at a later point of time. The Kiger is available in four trim levels in India - RxE, RxL, RxT, RxZ.

Based on the CMF-A+ platform co-developed by Renault and Nissan, the Kiger is essentially a sister car of the Nissan Magnite. There are two engine options on offer - a 1.0L, naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine and a 1.0L turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine. The former produces 72 hp and 96Nm of peak torque while the latter produces 100hp and 160Nm of peak torque. Renault is offering the option of both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox with the base 1.0L NA petrol engine. The 1.0L turbo-petrol engine, meanwhile, gets the option of either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed CVT gearbox.

The Kiger is a pretty handsome sub-compact SUV with a split LED headlamp setup, Renault’s winged front grille, pronounced rear haunches, a sculpted bonnet, flared wheel arches and heavy body cladding all around. In fact, the Renault Kiger looks like a beefed up version of the Kwid hatchback. The face particularly has a strong resemblance with the split LED headlamps. In terms of dimensions, the Kiger measures 3991mm long, 1750mm wide, and 1600mm tall. It has a ground clearance of 205mm while the wheelbase spans 2500mm.

We will say that the interiors of the Kiger are rather simple with an all-black theme and a conventional layered dashboard layout. An 8.0-inch floating touchscreen takes center stage on the dashboard, almost in-line with a 7.0-inch TFT digital instrumentation display. A closer look also reveals that the dual glovebox, the steering wheel, and some switchgear are shared with the Renault Triber. Other features include a Philips air purifier (optional), wireless charging (optional), Arkamys sound system, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, keyless entry and push-button stop-start, and wireless smartphone replication.

The Kiger is a very important product for Renault in India, just as the Magnite was for Nissan. This is Renault's first attempt at the sub-compact SUV space and given how popular this space is, there's a lot of potential to be realized from the Kiger. It is being locally manufactured at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. The Kiger has a tough competition cut out from the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and the likes.

