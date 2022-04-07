Renault India to Open 300 Booking Centres in Rural Areas

Renault India has announced the opening of 300 Renault Booking Centres across the country in collaboration with CSC Grameen e-Stores, a subsidiary of CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd (CSC-SPV).

Through this initiative, Renault India and CSC aim to increase accessibility in remote regions and provide rural customers with an opportunity to book their favourite Renault car within their locality with ease and convenience.

The customers can book their Renault car with minimum documentation formalities, by scanning the QR Code available at the nearest Renault Booking Centre, making digital inclusion in rural India a reality. The CSC’s nationwide network and digital services will further strengthen Renault India’s reach in rural geographies, including remote areas of the country.

The Renault Booking Centres will also serve as a customer information centre, providing all information related to the product, its features, price range, finance schemes and offers applicable at that point in time. To facilitate smooth rural e-commerce, these Booking Centres are equipped with highly trained Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) catering to all financial and product-related queries and enabling the sale to end customers in rural areas under one roof.