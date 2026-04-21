Renault Duster Safety Rating: 5 Stars From Bharat NCAP

Renault Duster is back in the spotlight and this time, it’s leading with safety. Renault Group has confirmed that the all-new Duster has secured a full 5-star rating under the Bharat NCAP, marking a major milestone for the SUV’s India return.

The Duster delivered an impressive score of 30.49 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection and 45 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection. These results were achieved across multiple variants, including Turbo 160 MT and DCT trims, with the 5-star rating applicable across the entire lineup—no compromises between variants.

Built on Renault’s RGMP platform, the new Duster has been engineered from the ground up to meet stringent safety benchmarks. Its reinforced structure ensures consistent crash protection, aligning with the brand’s global “Human First” philosophy.

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On the feature front, the Duster comes equipped with 35 standard safety features. These include six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold and Descent Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX mounts, and three-point seatbelts for all occupants.

It also packs in 17 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, and blind spot detection—bringing modern active safety into the mix.