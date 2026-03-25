2026 Renault Duster Turbo TCe 160 Delivers Up to 18.45 km/l Fuel Efficiency

Renault India has revealed the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures for the new Renault Duster powered by the Turbo TCe 160 engine—and the numbers look impressive for a performance-focused SUV.

The new Duster returns with a strong focus on balancing punchy performance and real-world efficiency. The Turbo TCe 160 petrol motor produces 163 PS and 280 Nm, making it one of the most powerful options in its segment. Despite that, Renault claims an efficiency of 18.45 km/l with the DCT automatic, while the 6-speed manual delivers 17.75 km/l (ARAI-certified).

Built with Indian conditions in mind, the Duster continues to lean on its reputation for solid ride and handling. Renault says the updated powertrain has been optimised to deliver both responsiveness and efficiency, ensuring it doesn’t feel out of place whether you’re cruising highways or tackling rough roads.

The combination of strong output figures and competitive mileage makes the new Duster Turbo an appealing proposition for buyers who don’t want to compromise on performance while keeping fuel costs in check.

With these figures now out, the Duster’s comeback looks more promising than ever in the highly competitive compact SUV space.