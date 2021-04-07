Renault Duster On Sale With Up to INR 90,000 Discount

The compact-SUV segment is surely the craze of the day currently in India. However, what a lot of you may not remember is that the Renault Duster was the first original compact-SUV in India, kick starting the segment way back in 2012. At that time, Renault had the first mover advantage and the Duster turned out to be runaway success for the French carmaker in India. Heck, it was even offered with a 4WD system, something unimaginable for compact SUVs these days.

Although the segment has vastly matured over the last few years, the Duster remains one of the more affordable offerings in the segment. And in a bid to further up its appeal, Renault is offering some very attractive deals on the Duster compact-SUV for April 2021. The 1.5L petrol versions of the Duster are available with benefits of up to INR 60,000. That includes an exchange bonus worth INR 30,000 and an additional corporate discount worth INR 30,000. There are even more attractive deals to be availed on the turbo-petrol versions of the Duster.

Also Read : Renault Kiger Outsells Nissan Magnite In March 2021

The Duster turbo-petrol is available with maximum benefits of up to INR 90,000. The mid-spec RXS trim of the Duster 1.3L turbo-petrol is available with a flat cash discount of INR 30,000 and an exchange bonus of another INR 30,000. Additionally, one can also avail a corporate discount of another INR 30,000, bringing the total up to INR 90,000. Meanwhile, the top-spec RXZ trim of the Duster 1.3L turbo-petrol is available with exchange bonus and corporate discount of INR 30,000 each. Here's a table for more clarity on the discounts available with each variant.

Renault Duster 1.5L Petrol INR 30k Exchange + INR 30k Corporate Renault Duster 1.3L Turbo-Petrol RXS INR 30k Cash + INR 30k Exchange + INR 30k Corporate Renault Duster 1.3L Turbo-Petrol RXZ INR 30k Exchange + INR 30k Corporate

While the standard Duster is available in just two variants (RXS and RXZ), the Duster Turbo can be had in three -- RXE, RXS, and RXZ. The Duster is only available with petrol engines. The affordable one is a 1.5-litre unit that makes 106 PS/142 Nm and can be had only with a 5-speed MT. Renault also offers the SUV with a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 156 PS/254 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed MT and an optional 7-step CVT gearbox. Prices for the Renault Duster currently range between INR 9.57 lakh - INR 13.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

The compact SUV segment has certainly become a lot more colorful and exciting these days, thanks to the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. With two more slated to arrive very soon - Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun - the competition is going to get even tougher. In the face of newer competition, the Renault Duster has lost its charm and appeal. Although Renault has been regularly updating the Duster with facelifts, new engines and more features, it's still way behind the competition.

Note: Discount varies from one dealer to another. Visit showroom to check full details.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Renault updates and other four-wheeler news