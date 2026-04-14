Renault Duster Deliveries Begin in India; New ‘new’R’ Store Opens

Renault India has officially commenced nationwide deliveries of the all-new Duster, marking a major milestone for the brand’s India comeback story.

The first delivery took place in Chennai and coincided with the inauguration of Renault’s new ‘new’R urban retail store on Mount Road. The keys to the first Duster were handed over by François Provost and Stephane Deblaise to a customer in the city.

The newly opened ‘new’R store is a 1S facility spread across 4,500 sq. ft., featuring a dedicated display and customer interaction zone along with a delivery bay. Designed as an urban experiential outlet, it aims to offer a more immersive and seamless buying experience.

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Renault is rapidly expanding this new retail format, with 11 such outlets already operational across India and plans to scale up to 70 locations this year. This network will complement the brand’s existing 350+ sales touchpoints nationwide.

Once a pioneer of the mid-size SUV segment, the Duster continues to attract strong interest. Renault is further strengthening its appeal with customer-focused initiatives like the ‘Renault Forever’ program, offering up to 7 years or 1.5 lakh km of coverage.

The start of deliveries comes at a strong moment for Renault India, which reported a 77% growth in March 2026, driven by models like the Kiger, Triber, and the new Duster.