Range Rover Sport SV Black Breaks Cover with Stealthy Power and Presence

Range Rover has unveiled the Range Rover Sport SV Black, an all-black, performance-focused edition of its most powerful SUV yet. Set to be available for order in late 2025, the SV Black turns up the aggression with a fully blacked-out aesthetic—inside and out—pushing the boundaries of luxury and stealth.

Finished in Narvik Black with a matching Gloss Black Exterior Pack, this edition features a carbon fibre bonnet, 23-inch forged Gloss Black alloy wheels, and quad black exhaust tips. Even the SV roundel and brand badges have been reimagined in black ceramic, reinforcing its all-black theme.

Inside, the drama continues with Ebony Windsor leather performance seats, SV Black illuminated treadplates, and Gloss Grand Black finishers, creating a cockpit that blends sporty intent with high-end craftsmanship.

Also read: Range Rover SV Masāra Edition for India Launched, Only 12 in the World!

Under the hood, the 4.4L Twin-Turbo MHEV V8 produces a monstrous 635PS and 750Nm, launching the SV Black from 0–60 mph in just 3.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 180 mph. The car also boasts the cutting-edge 6D Dynamics Suspension and Body and Soul Seats—a wellness-focused audio system that delivers an immersive sensory experience.

The Range Rover Sport SV Black will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025, with global orders opening later this year. Combining unrelenting performance with a shadowy, bespoke design, it’s Range Rover’s boldest expression of sporting luxury yet.