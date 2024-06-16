Porsche Opens New 400 kW Charging Lounge in Ingolstadt

Porsche continues to enhance its fast-charging network with the inauguration of its fourth Charging Lounge in Ingolstadt, following successful setups in Bingen am Rhein, Estenfeld near Würzburg, and Koblach in Austria.

This new facility boasts four DC fast-charging stations with an impressive capacity of up to 400 kW, alongside four AC charging points with 22 kW. The existing lounges have also seen an upgrade, increasing their maximum fast-charging capacity from 300 to 400 kW.

Located at the Porsche Centre Ingolstadt on the critical north-south A9 connection, the Charging Lounge offers around-the-clock access to certified green electricity for all Porsche electric and plug-in hybrid models. This includes the updated Taycan, which can now utilize up to 320 kW, and the new all-electric Macan, which charges from 10% to 80% in about 21 minutes.

The Ingolstadt lounge ensures a premium experience with modern sanitary facilities, a variety of soft drinks and snacks, and access to high-speed WiFi and media options. The Porsche Charging Service handles all charging costs centrally, adding to the convenience and seamless experience for drivers.