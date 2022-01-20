Porsche India Records its Best Business Performance Since 2014

With the delivery of 474 sports cars in 2021, Porsche India recorded its best sales performance since 2014, marking a 62 per cent increase over 2020. Supported by the best retail result in the organization’s operational history in the second half of 2021, this outcome translates into the fact that on average one new Porsche SUV was sold for every day of the year.

In line with the record deliveries, Porsche India’s order bank grew by 165 per cent, confirming 2021 as the brand’s best-ever order intake.

The Macan luxury compact SUV continued to win over customers with 187 units delivered, representing 39 per cent of the volume and the model’s highest-ever annual sales in the country. While the brand’s other SUV, the Cayenne, followed suit as the second most sold Porsche model in India, the range of two-door sports cars enjoyed a growing demand with a healthy 17 per cent combined share.

Porsche India is looking at a strong start for the year, thanks to a strong order bank and the further expansion of the product range which has just seen the arrival of the first 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS 4.0 models. Following their reveal during the organization’s largest customer event series to date, customer deliveries of the new Macan have started, while the first units of the all-new and fully electric Taycanare due to arrive in the coming weeks. In addition, the brand is looking to further diversify its offering in the coming months with the launch of the all-new GTS versions of the fully electric Taycan, the latest 911 GT3, the Platinum Edition models of the latest Cayenne as well as the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

To complement the investment being placed by its partners, Porsche India will move the After Sales divisions towards full digitization with an integrated Data Management Solutionduring the course of the year for smoother and more efficient service operations. Customers can also expect to enjoy more interactive events such as exclusive drive days to engage with the community of sports car aficionados.