Porsche Experience Centre Toronto Debuts with a Blend of Thrill and Art

Porsche Cars Canada is set to open the doors to its all-new Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) Toronto on June 18, 2025, making it the 10th such facility globally and the third in North America.

Built for enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike, the PEC Toronto features a two-kilometre driver development track, along with a dynamics area, low-friction handling circuit, and drift circle. All modules are instructor-led and designed to showcase the performance potential of Porsche’s two- and four-door sports cars.

For digital racers, five cutting-edge driving simulators offer a chance to test skills on global tracks in a virtual Porsche. The centre also includes meeting spaces, the Carrera Café, and a Porsche Lifestyle Shop packed with merchandise, accessories, and collectibles.

Making a bold first impression is LÜMEN, a 23-foot-tall art installation commissioned specially for the PEC’s launch. Designed by Toronto-based architect Javid JAH, maker Alex Akbari, and calligrapher MEDĒIO, the tilted steel ring blends technical precision with flowing abstract calligraphy—symbolizing Porsche’s connection between machine and emotion.

With its immersive driving experiences and artistic flair, PEC Toronto promises to be a destination for performance, passion, and Porsche culture.