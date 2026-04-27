Porsche Cayenne Coupé Electric Breaks Cover with 1,100+ PS

Porsche AG has unveiled the all-new Cayenne Coupé Electric at Auto China 2026, introducing a three-variant lineup of its sleek, coupe-styled electric SUV.

Inspired by the iconic Porsche 911, the Cayenne Coupé Electric features a sloping roofline and improved aerodynamics, achieving a drag coefficient of 0.23—lower than the standard SUV. This helps extend its range to a claimed 669 km.

Performance is where things get wild. The range-topping Turbo variant produces up to 850 kW (1,156 PS) with overboost, launching from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds. The lineup starts with a 300 kW base model, followed by the S variant with 400 kW, while overboost figures climb to 325 kW, 490 kW, and 850 kW respectively, under Launch Control.

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Built on an advanced 800-volt architecture, the Cayenne Coupé Electric supports ultra-fast DC charging at up to 390 kW (up to 400 kW under optimal conditions), while AC charging is rated at 11 kW as standard and 22 kW optional.

The Coupé sits 24 mm lower than the standard Cayenne while retaining the same footprint. Buyers can also opt for a Lightweight Sport package, shaving up to 17.6 kg through the use of a carbon roof and 22-inch wheels.