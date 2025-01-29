Porsche Taycan Sets Ice Drift Guinness World Record

Porsche has shattered another record, securing a Guinness World Record for the longest continuous electric vehicle drift on ice. Behind the wheel of a Taycan GTS, instructor Jens Richter completed 132 laps in controlled oversteer, covering 17.503 kilometers in 46 minutes at the Porsche Arctic Center in Levi, Finland.

The record attempt on January 14, 2025, faced challenges, with an initial run halted after 11 kilometers due to deteriorating ice. However, a second attempt using shorter spikes and lower nighttime temperatures proved successful, surpassing the previous record of 14.809 kilometers.

The Taycan GTS, running on commercially available Michelin tires with one-millimeter spikes, relied solely on throttle and steering inputs to maintain the drift. An official Guinness World Records adjudicator verified the feat, with GPS sensors documenting the precise distance, driver inputs, and G-forces.

This marks the fourth Guinness World Record for Porsche’s electric sports sedan, proving that the Taycan GTS isn’t just about straight-line speed—it’s a true driver’s machine, even on ice.