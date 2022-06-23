Porsche 718 Cayman EV to Show its Potential with New Michelin Tyres

The new, fully-electric Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance will be out to showcase its potential at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed on Michelin tires that contain 53% sustainable materials.

At last August’s Le Mans 24 Hours, Michelin revealed the new tyre containing 46% sustainable materials it had developed for GreenGT’s fuel-cell electric racing prototype. Now, it has taken the proportion of bio-sourced and recycled raw materials to 53% for the tyres it has supplied to Porsche, with no detriment to the performance and safety levels that have long been hallmarks of its competition tires.

The sustainable raw materials that go into these tires range from natural rubber and carbon black recycled from end-of-life tires, to orange and lemon peel, pine-tree resin, sunflower oil and scrap steel. In keeping with its Michelin In Motion policy, Michelin plans to make all its tires exclusively from sustainable materials by 2050.

Looking beyond Porsche’s appearance at Goodwood, the German make’s upcoming all-electric motorsport programme will provide Michelin with a chance to evaluate its sustainable solutions in the extreme conditions associated with topflight racing.

The French firm is effectively determined to accelerate the development of its technologies and their carry-over to the production of electric-vehicle tires, while the energy transition provides it with a valuable opportunity for growth, along with a means to showcase its expertise and penchant for innovation.