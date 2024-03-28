Polestar Charge Offers Access to Over 650,000 Charging Points

Polestar and Plugsurfing are launching a new public charging service in Europe called Polestar Charge. With over 650,000 compatible electric car charging points, Polestar Charge gives Polestar drivers access to the largest charging networks in Europe, including the Tesla Supercharger network, IONITY, Recharge, Total, Fastned and Allego in one charging service. An optional monthly subscription fee enables a discounted rate of 30% on more than 28,000 charging points for Polestar Charge users.

Polestar is the first OEM in Europe to integrate the Tesla Supercharger network in its own charging app, Polestar Charge, offering customers access to Tesla’s charging expertise. It is preceded by Polestar’s announcement in 2023 that it will adopt Tesla’s NACS charging standard for Polestar drivers in North America. Simultaneously, in China, Polestar owners are now able to access the Tesla Supercharger network in over 200 cities, further boosting charger access.

Since 2020, Polestar 2 drivers in Europe have had access to public chargers within the Plugsurfing network, and special discounts on pricing. The new Polestar Charge service comes ahead of the first European customer deliveries of Polestar 3 and Polestar 4, two new luxury electric performance SUVs.

With Polestar Charge, Polestar drivers have a more convenient solution to finding, accessing, and paying for public charging – reducing the need for additional subscriptions, apps, authentication methods or charging tags. This combines with the EV optimisation within Google Maps, which helps plan optimal charging stops along a route and activates a battery pre-conditioning function to help achieve the fastest possible charging speeds.