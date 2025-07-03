Polestar Charge Hits 1 Million Public Charging Points Across Europe

Polestar has announced a major milestone for its EV charging service—Polestar Charge now offers access to over 1 million public charging points across Europe, making it one of the most comprehensive charging networks on the continent. The entire network is seamlessly accessible through a single app.

Polestar Charge integrates charging stations from major providers such as IONITY, Tesla Superchargers, Fastned, Allego, Total, and Recharge, alongside numerous local operators. The service ensures Polestar drivers get extensive coverage, ease of use, and faster route planning across all European markets where the brand operates.

A major highlight is the Polestar Charge subscription, which now provides discounted rates at over 70,000 charge points—a 75% increase since its launch in March 2024. Users benefit from simplified access, a unified payment system, and no need for extra apps or RFID cards.

Additionally, Plug & Charge functionality is now available for the Polestar 2 MY26 and Polestar 3, enabling the car to automatically handle authentication and payments at compatible chargers—streamlining the entire charging experience.

With growing EV adoption and infrastructure expansion, Polestar Charge is helping redefine public charging convenience for Polestar owners across Europe.