Polestar 4 Electric SUV Coupe Now On Sale in the U.S. from $56,400

Polestar has opened U.S. sales for its sleek new 2026 Polestar 4, a bold electric SUV coupe that blends futuristic design with serious performance. Priced from $56,400, the Polestar 4 can now be configured on Polestar.com, with North American production kicking off this summer in South Korea. First customer deliveries are expected by Fall 2025.

The Polestar 4 is the brand’s fastest production car to date, with the Dual Motor variant sprinting from 0–60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, thanks to 544 hp and 506 lb-ft of torque. The Single Motor rear-wheel-drive version offers 272 hp and a projected range of up to 300 miles (EPA est.), both powered by a 100 kWh battery.

This next-gen EV arrives loaded with features: Pilot Assist, panoramic roof, 20-inch Aero wheels, wireless Apple key, and a 360-degree camera. Optional Plus Pack adds comfort tech, while the Performance Pack (Dual Motor only) brings forged 22-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, and chassis tuning.

Inside, the Polestar 4 runs on Google’s Android Automotive OS, offering a seamless tech experience with over-the-air updates and new apps. Polestar also leads on sustainability—the 4 features MicroTech vegan upholstery, recycled carpets, and boasts the brand’s lowest carbon footprint to date.

With rear glass deleted in favor of a roof-mounted HD rear camera, the Polestar 4 is all about modern design, aerodynamic efficiency, and a premium electric future—now available for pre-order.