Polestar 3 Upgraded with 800V Tech, 350kW Fast Charging

Polestar has given the Polestar 3 a major tech overhaul, upgrading it to an advanced 800-volt electrical architecture. The result is significantly faster charging, with peak DC speeds now hitting 350kW and a 10–80% top-up possible in just 22 minutes.

This isn’t a simple update. The shift to 800V involves a complete rework of key components, including new batteries, motors, inverters, and wiring systems. The higher voltage setup reduces energy losses, lowers heat stress, and cuts down on heavy cabling—making the system more efficient overall.

A standout addition is Breathe Charge, an intelligent battery software developed by Breathe Battery Technologies and integrated into the Volvo Cars SPA2 platform. This system constantly monitors battery conditions in real time and dynamically adjusts charging speeds to strike the perfect balance between performance and long-term battery health.

In real-world terms, Polestar claims that a quick 10-minute charge can deliver up to 38% more range compared to conventional charging without the software. It also improves cold-weather usability, maintaining strong charging performance even in low temperatures.