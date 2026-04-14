McLaren Appoints Kemal Curic as Chief Design Officer

McLaren Automotive has appointed Kemal Curic as its new Chief Design Officer, effective April 2026. He will join the company’s Executive Leadership Team and lead the design vision across McLaren’s future lineup.

Curic brings over two decades of global automotive design experience, with a strong background in performance and luxury vehicles. He joins from Ford Motor Company, where he served as Global Design Director for Performance Vehicles, overseeing several high-impact projects.

In his new role, Curic will head all design functions at McLaren, including exterior and interior design, colour and materials (CMF), as well as digital design. He will work closely with engineering and product strategy teams to ensure the brand continues to push boundaries in lightweight construction, performance, and emotional appeal.

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Known for evolving iconic models while staying true to their heritage, Curic’s design philosophy aligns well with McLaren’s DNA. His appointment signals the brand’s intent to further sharpen its design identity while embracing innovation in the high-performance luxury space.