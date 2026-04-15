Mercedes-Benz has revealed the updated EQS electric saloon, pushing efficiency and technology to new heights. The EQS 450+ now delivers an impressive WLTP range of up to 926km, marking a 13% improvement over its predecessor.

A key highlight is the introduction of steer-by-wire, a first for a series-production model from a German automaker. The updated EQS also benefits from 800-volt architecture, enabling ultra-fast 350kW DC charging that can add up to 320km of range in just 10 minutes.

Under the skin, Mercedes has developed new in-house electric drive units paired with a two-speed rear gearbox. The 122kWh battery features advanced silicon oxide-graphite anodes, offering around 3% more energy within the same footprint. Recuperation power has also been boosted to 385kW, improving overall efficiency.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz Unveils Electric VLE Grand Limousine with 700 km Range

Future-ready tech includes bidirectional charging, with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-home (V2H) functionality set to arrive via an over-the-air update post-launch.

Inside, the new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) integrates all vehicle functions and supports continuous OTA updates. The MBUX Virtual Assistant, powered by AI from Microsoft, enables more natural, multi-step voice interactions via an animated avatar. Parking tech has also improved, with MB.DRIVE PARKING ASSIST now supporting diagonal parking at speeds of up to 5km/h.

The lineup now includes a new entry-level EQS 400 variant, producing 270kW with a 112kWh battery. Pricing in Germany starts at €94,403 (approx. $108,500) including VAT.