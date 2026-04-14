MINI Convertible JCW Pack Bookings Open Today in India

Mini India has opened pre-launch bookings for the new Convertible John Cooper Works Pack from 2 PM on 14 April 2026.

This special edition brings a sportier edge to MINI’s open-top offering, combining the thrill of convertible driving with the aggressive styling of the John Cooper Works (JCW) pack. Inspired by MINI’s racing heritage, the model gets distinctive JCW design elements on both the exterior and interior, enhancing its signature go-kart-like appeal.

The Convertible JCW Pack aims to deliver a unique blend of performance-focused aesthetics and the freedom of open-air motoring—something that continues to define MINI’s character globally.

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Customers can place bookings through authorised MINI dealerships across India. The brand currently operates 12 sales outlets spread across 9 cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and more. After-sales support is backed by the wider BMW Group India network, ensuring service availability across 36 cities.