Geely E2 EV Launched in South Africa at R339,900 with 325km Range

Geely Auto has introduced the E2 compact electric hatchback in South Africa, targeting budget-conscious EV buyers with a practical and well-equipped package. Prices start at R339,900 (approx. $20,800) for the Aspire variant, going up to R389,900 (around $23,900) for the top-spec Apex.

The five-door hatch is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor producing 85kW and 150Nm, paired with a 39.4kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. It delivers a claimed WLTP range of up to 325km, making it suitable for daily urban commutes.

Charging is fairly competitive, with DC fast charging of up to 70kW enabling a 30–80% top-up in around 25 minutes. A full AC charge (10–100%) takes approximately 6.5 hours. The E2 also supports vehicle-to-load (V2L), adding extra versatility.

Built on a dedicated EV platform, the E2 offers a 2,650mm wheelbase, translating into decent cabin space. Boot capacity stands at 375 litres, expandable to 1,320 litres, along with a 70-litre front trunk.

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Inside, both variants get a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 8.8-inch digital driver display. The Apex trim adds more premium touches like 16-inch alloys, vegan leather seats, wireless charging, and a 360-degree camera with a transparent chassis view. It also packs a full ADAS suite including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning.

Geely backs the E2 with an eight-year/200,000km battery warranty and currently operates 32 dealerships in the country, with plans to expand to 40 by 2026.