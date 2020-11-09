Pista Motor Raceway race track in Hyderabad under development

Soon there will be a new race track in India that will go by the name Pista Motor Raceway. It is located in Hyderabad and currently under development. When completed, it will have a drag strip, race circuit, and dirt track. In fact, the dirt track is already operational.

Based on the information available, the Pista Motor Raceway is the brainchild of Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Nishant Saboo who owns a V8-powered Ferrari 488 Pista. However, the name of the race track is not inspired by the car. ‘Pista’ in Italian means ‘track’ and that’s how the name has been selected. It is located in Dundigal, Telangana and around an hour away from the Hyderabad International Airport on Ring Road.

Also Read: MINI JCW GP Inspired Edition launched in India, limited to only 15 units

The new race track in Hyderabad will be developed in three phases. The first phase is said to commence by the end of this year. In this phase, the drag strip will be constructed which is expected to be ready during May-August 2021. This will help to understand the crowd and their requirements better.

Moving forward, in the second phase, work on the race circuit will be started. By May 2022, around 2.3 km long part of the circuit will be completed and another year into the line, the entire 3.708 km race track will be finished in the third phase.

The Pista Motor Raceway race track will have 16 corners with 50-100 metres of run-off space for high-speed ones. There will also be a steering pad at about 145 feet in diameter and a 150-metre long pit lane. The design of the circuit is not FIA accredited. It is being constructed for enthusiasts who would like to experience different motorsports in a safe environment. However, speculations suggest that the promoters are looking to get the FIA certification in the future.

For more such stories, keep checking IndiaAutosBlog.com.

[Source: carandbike.com]