Only 5 of This Beautiful Modified Alfa Romeo Will Come Into Existence

At the 2024 Geneva International Motor Show, car enthusiasts witnessed the unveiling of a true masterpiece: the Totem Automobili GTAmodificata. Born from the timeless elegance of the Alfa Romeo GTA and infused with cutting-edge technology, this limited edition marvel is set to redefine automotive excellence.

The Alfa Romeo GTA, produced from 1965 to 1969, has always been revered among vintage car aficionados. However, Totem Automobili's latest creation, the GTAmodificata, takes this admiration to new heights. With only five units slated for production, each GTAmodificata represents the epitome of exclusivity and performance.

What sets the GTAmodificata apart is its homage to the legendary GTAm, a high-performance variant of the GTA. Totem Automobili has amplified this legacy by equipping the GTAmodificata with a bespoke 3.2-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, generating a staggering 810hp and 538ft lbs of torque. Paired with a sequential gearbox sourced from the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, this powerhouse propels the GTAmodificata from 0 to 60mph in a mere 2.6 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 186mph.

But it's not just about raw power. Totem Automobili has meticulously crafted the GTAmodificata's chassis, utilizing a custom-built carbon-fiber monocoque merged with the donor vehicle's framework. This hybridized structure, coupled with custom-engineered billet aluminum double wishbone suspension units, ensures unparalleled handling and agility on the road.

Externally, the GTAmodificata captivates with its bespoke widebody-style carbon fiber bodywork, adorned with a metallic carbon finish and enhanced with LED lighting. The aesthetics are further complemented by custom-fabricated negative offset 2-piece wheels from Dymag, wrapped in Pirelli Trofeo R rubber and anchored by Brembo six-piston calipers.

Inside the cabin, luxury meets performance with custom seats, instrumentation, and dash, all meticulously trimmed in leather, Alcantara, and carbon fiber accents. Every element exudes sophistication and attention to detail, elevating the driving experience to new heights.

With a production limited to just five units worldwide, the Totem Automobili GTAmodificata stands as a testament to automotive artistry and engineering excellence. Priced at €1,100,000 (~ $1,203,000), this masterpiece commands a premium worthy of its rarity and unparalleled performance. For those fortunate enough to secure ownership, the GTAmodificata promises an exhilarating journey into the realm of automotive perfection.

