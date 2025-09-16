Ola Electric Rolls Out 1 Millionth Vehicle, Unveils Special Roadster X+

Ola Electric has achieved a major milestone by rolling out its one-millionth vehicle from the company’s Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. In less than four years since commencing production in 2021, Ola has reached this landmark, powered by the strong demand for its S1 electric scooters and the recently introduced Roadster X electric motorcycles.

To celebrate the occasion, Ola unveiled a special edition Roadster X+, finished in midnight blue with sporty red accents on the dual-tone seat, rims, and battery pack. Staying true to its sustainability-first approach, the special model features badges crafted from recycled copper waste and electroplated bar ends, underlining Ola’s focus on recyclability in design.

The milestone was marked at Ola’s annual ‘Sankalp’ event, where the company made several key announcements. The spotlight was on the introduction of 4680 Bharat Cell integrated vehicles, starting with the S1 Pro+ (5.2 kWh) and Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh). These models are priced at ₹1,69,999 and ₹1,89,999 respectively, with deliveries scheduled to begin this Navratri.

Further expanding its EV portfolio, Ola Electric also made its debut in the sports scooter category with the launch of the S1 Pro Sport, available in 5.2 kWh and 4 kWh battery pack options powered by the Bharat Cell. The sporty new scooter will be offered at an introductory price of ₹1,49,999, with deliveries set to begin in January 2026.