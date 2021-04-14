No DISCOUNT on Kia and MG Cars This Month

Various automakers are offering lucrative discounts as the new fiscal year starts. Interestingly, two manufacturers that haven’t offered discounts for April 2021 are Kia and MG. Both have competitors in the compact SUV segment in the form of the Seltos and Hector which are strong sellers in the category. In fact, MG has discretely hiked prices for the Hector and Hector Plus a third time in 2021. If you want a discount, you’ll have to talk to the dealers as they may offer individual discounts, but Kia and MG themselves are not offering one.

MG Motors entered the market with the Hector SUV in 2019, which has proven to be a strong seller in the compact SUV segment due to its feature-loaded trim levels, attractive design, and offers both petrol and diesel variants. The automaker has hiked prices by INR 28,000 for the Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. This also includes the Sharp and Smart trims with the DCT and CVT auto transmissions and the petrol-hybrid engine for the same trims. The Super trim with the petrol hybrid and the Style, Super, and Smart with the diesel engine receives an INR 38,000 hike. Lastly, the top-end Sharp trim’s price has been hiked by INR 43,000. Prices for the MG Hector now range from INR 13.18 lakh – INR 19.06 lakh.

MG also offers the Gloster SUV which competes with the likes of the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner. It is powered by a 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine which produces 220 PS and 480 Nm of peak power and torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic which sends power to all four wheels. Prices for the Gloster range from INR 29.98 lakh – INR 36.08 lakh.

Kia Motors also entered the Indian market in 2019 with the Seltos compact SUV. It has been a very popular model, with over 1 lakh units sold within the first year of its launch. Seltos has is available with 3 engine choices of two petrol and one diesel. The petrol 1.5-litre 4 cylinder produces 113PS/144 Nm of peak power and torque figures and can be paired with a manual or IVT transmission while the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol makes 140 PS/242 Nm max power and torque which comes mated with a manual or a 7-speed DCT. The 1.5-litre turbo-diesel churns out power and torque figures 113 PS/250 Nm respectively and you have the option of either a manual or an auto transmission. Prices for the Seltos range from INR 9.89 – INR 17.45 Lakh.

Kia’s other big seller is the Sonet subcompact SUV that is priced between INR 6.79 – INR 13.19 Lakh. The Sonet comes with the choice of 1 diesel or 2 petrol engines. The oil-burner is a 1.5-litre unit that comes in two states of tune, 100PS/240 Nm or 115 PS/250 Nm. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 83 PS/115 Nm of peak figures and is paired with a 5-speed manual while the 1.0 turbo-petrol makes 120 PS/172 Nm of peak figures and can be paired to a 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT. There are two transmission choices, a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

