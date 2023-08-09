Nissan to Launch Skyline NISMO Models in Japan

Nissan has announced the launches of the Skyline NISMO and the Skyline NISMO Limited for the Japanese market. Production of the Skyline NISMO — the pinnacle of the Skyline GT marque — is limited to 1,000 units and the launch will take place in early September. Only 100 Skyline NISMO Limited vehicles will be built, with a launch date planned for next summer.

The Skyline NISMO sports sedan continues Nissan’s tradition of integrating technology developed through motorsports into production vehicles.

The Skyline has borne the GT badge — indicating its grand touring prowess — since the second-generation S5 series. The Skyline NISMO has been developed by combining the qualities of its GT predecessors with aerodynamic and chassis technologies that leverage NISMO’s unique racing technology. The aim, of course, is to produce a car that’s even faster, more comfortable and safer than its illustrious predecessors.

With its low, wide stance and potent NISMO engine, the Skyline NISMO has the looks and performance of an elite sports sedan. It features the GT badge on its front fender and a NISMO metal emblem on its center console that’s engraved with a serial number testifying to the limited production run.

The Skyline NISMO Limited is a special specification model created to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the S54A-1 model Skyline GT. It features a design reminiscent of a race car, exclusive matte gunmetal painted wheels and a high-precision engine. As a sign of its special status, the Limited will feature a takumi label that displays the details of the master craftsperson who individually assembled the engine at the Yokohama Plant, an exclusive serial plate displaying its production number and a unique emblem. Available colors include White Pearl, NISMO Stealth Gray and Dark Metal Gray.