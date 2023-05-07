Nissan Skyline GT-R Driven by Paul Walker in Fast & Furious 4 Sold

As per media reports, the Nissan Skyline GT-R that was driven by the late Paul Walker in the Hollywood movie Fast and Furious 4 has been successfully auctioned. Any guesses for how much? I'll give you a hint. It appears to be a record for a publicly offered Skyline.

It is being said that the winning bidder paid $1.357 million, including a buyer's premium, for Paul Walker's Fast and Furious R34 Skyline GT-R. Are you surprised? I am not.

First of all, it's a Nissan GT-R. It has to be expensive. And its value already increased as it was driven by a beloved enthusiast movie star, Paul Walker, in one of the most popular Hollywood movie series, Fast and Furious. The car is a piece in itself. The iconic Bayside Blue colour is a head turner. And not to forget the immense fan-following of the vehicle too.

