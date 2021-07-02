Nissan Motor India Reports 508% Growth in June ‘21 Domestic Sales

Nissan Motor India has announced that it has reported a growth of 508% in June 2021 domestic sales when compared to the corresponding period in 2020. Last month, the company has sold 3,503 cars in the domestic market whereas in June last year, only 576 units were sold.

Speaking about the same, Mr Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said:

The month had multiple COVID-19 related challenges of lockdowns and restrictions impacting production and channel operations. Nissan India kept people safety first & collaborated with the vendors & channel partners towards servicing the demand of its discerning customers. With the news of a good monsoon, we are preparing for a positive season by restarting the third shift at the plant to service the demand for the all-new Nissan Magnite to reduce the customer waiting period further. Recently, we launched an innovative Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan for customers for an asset-lite lifestyle.

Playing a key role in Nissan Motor India’s significant growth in June 2021 domestic sales is the Nissan Magnite. It is available in five trim levels - XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O) - with the prices falling in INR 5.59 lakh to INR 10 lakh bracket. Along with Magnite, Nissan Motor India also has the Kicks on sale in the market. It is available at a starting price of INR 9.49 lakh.

In other news, Nissan Motor India has recently launched a subscription plan that enables customers to own a vehicle with a “White Plate” and a “Buy Back Option”. This plan is available in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai. It comes with Zero Down Payment, Zero Insurance Cost, and Zero Maintenance Cost.

Recently, Nissan Motor India has also announced the availability of its entire range of products in Canteen Store Departments (CSD). Defence personnel can avail all CSD approved applicable discounts and offers through CSD Depots across the country.

