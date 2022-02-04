Nissan India Launches New Road Safety Initiative with Kapil Dev

Continuing its commitment towards road safety, Nissan India and Indian cricket legend, Kapil Dev, have launched #beanissanblindspotter, a multi-partner initiative to identify some of India’s worst accident blindspots.

The campaign, in Delhi and Chennai, is being run in collaboration with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MoRTH), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Indian Road Safety Campaign (IRSC).

All-time great Test captain, Kapil Dev, will also play a key role in raising the profile of the issue of blindspots on Indian roads as an ambassador for the initiative.

The initiative will generate awareness for road safety by encouraging motorists to identify and map accident hotspots on a dedicated microsite, bringing positive change and making the Indian roads safer for everyone, as well as contributing to Nissan’s global ambition of achieving zero fatalities involving its vehicles.

Working with IRSC, the initiative includes mapping blind spots, creation of a road safety audit and surveys with bus drivers, government officials and engineers. This data will be used to generate a detailed study of accident spots with on-ground activation supported by engineering interns in Delhi/NCR and Chennai.

Once the data is collected, with support from the government, the NGO partner (IRSC) will conduct workshops for traffic police personnel and other stakeholders based on the on-ground study of the blind spots, with an aim of turning them into safe spots.

The campaign starts from 4th February 2022 and will launch with a mass media ‘call to action’ for crowdsourced data, which will be collected and pinned on a digital map by MapMyIndia, India’s leading provider of digital maps and geospatial navigation.

Blind spots will only be marked following formal verification by IRSC, including a physical inspection.