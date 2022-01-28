Nissan India Launches New Initiative to Sustain the Environment

Nissan India is launching a major initiative at its plant in Chennai to support nearby villages in conserving natural water bodies, reducing pollution and raising living conditions.

The initiative will create more greenery around the lakes and strengthen bunds through a program of Miyawaki tree planting around the village of Vallakottai. In addition, Nissan will decompose garbage through specialised equipment, which will reduce the volume of garbage in the area by a factor of 300.

Through this initiative, Nissan will also be supporting the villagers to solve the issue of water shortages during summers. The company will recharge groundwater and contribute towards the building-up of the water table, which will enhance water conservation and enable the growth of flora and fauna. This is all with support from the local authorities, District Collector and their team.

In November 2021, Nissan outlined its aim to become a company that is valued and needed by society as part of Ambition 2030, its long term vision to empower mobility and beyond for a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world.

The garbage decomposition equipment will not only help to reduce the volume of the garbage by a factor of 300 but also help to prevent air, water and soil pollution, as well as improve the air quality. The garbage recycling initiative will also generate additional income for the villagers at Vallakottai and contribute towards an improvement in living conditions.