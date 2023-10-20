Nissan Hyper Punk Concept Revealed, Designed for Content Creators, Artists

Nissan has unveiled the fourth member of its series of concept vehicles, the Nissan Hyper Punk, set to make its physical debut at the Japan Mobility Show on October 25. The Nissan Hyper Punk, wrapped in a functional and stylish body style, is an all-electric compact crossover tailored for content creators, influencers, artists, and those who embrace style and innovation.

Offering seamless connections between the virtual/physical and the inside/outside worlds, the Nissan Hyper Punk next-generation crossover inspires self-expression in all worlds. The vehicle’s V2X system ensures that users can run and charge their devices anytime and anywhere, while also sharing the vehicle’s energy with collaborators and local community events.

Inside, origami-styled elements mirror Japanese taste and create an interior space where digital and art are fused together. For example, the onboard cameras can capture the scenery around the car and use AI to convert to manga-style scenery or graphic patterns according to the owner’s preferences. The imagery can then be projected on a three-screen display arranged around the driver in the cockpit, creating a space where reality and the world of the metaverse are fused together.

Designed as a mobile creative studio, the cabin provides seamless internet connectivity and can link to occupants’ devices and creative equipment, enabling users to access information or create on the go. With AI and headrest biosensors, the Nissan Hyper Punk concept can detect the driver’s mood and automatically select the right music and lighting, thus boosting the driver’s energy and creativity.

With an exterior aesthetic defined by multifaceted and polygonal surfaces, the Nissan Hyper Punk stands out from the crowd especially thanks to the tones in the silver paint that shift depending on viewing angle and light source. The design’s superior aerodynamic performance and its bold powerful style, which goes against the minimalist design, represent the user’s desire for self-expression and breaking conventional wisdom and Nissan’s progressive approach to introducing new technologies and designs.