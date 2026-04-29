Nexteer Begins Production of Steer-by-Wire System for a Chinese EV

Nexteer Automotive has kicked off series production of its first steer-by-wire (SbW) system, now fitted to a passenger vehicle from an undisclosed Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer.

This marks a significant step, as the system is part of what Nexteer claims to be the world’s first production passenger vehicle with a fully drive-by-wire chassis—eliminating traditional mechanical connections for steering, braking, and throttle.

Steer-by-wire replaces the physical link between the steering wheel and front wheels with electronic signals and actuators, removing the need for a steering column altogether. This technology is seen as a key enabler for next-generation intelligent platforms and higher levels of autonomous driving.

Nexteer’s system meets the highest safety standards, achieving ASIL D certification under ISO 26262, validated by Germany’s DAkkS accreditation body. The setup uses dual controllers, dual power supplies, and redundant communication and actuation paths, ensuring backup systems can take over within milliseconds in case of failure.

The system also offers an adjustable steering ratio based on speed and drive mode, along with software-defined road feel and compatibility with ADAS and automated driving systems.

Part of Nexteer’s broader Motion-by-Wire ecosystem, the technology signals a major shift toward fully electronic vehicle control systems.