Renault Names New Pick-Up ‘Niagara’, Debut Set for September 2026

Renault has officially named its upcoming pick-up truck ‘Niagara’, with the model scheduled for a global debut on 10 September 2026 ahead of its rollout in Latin America later in the year.

The Niagara is part of Renault’s broader futuREady strategy, under which the carmaker plans to introduce 14 new models in markets outside Europe by 2030. The new pick-up will play a key role in strengthening Renault’s presence in the highly competitive Latin American market.

Production of the Niagara will take place at Renault’s Córdoba facility in Argentina. The model draws inspiration from the Renault Niagara Concept that was first showcased in 2023, hinting at a rugged design and lifestyle-oriented appeal.

The Niagara will join Renault’s growing portfolio in the region, alongside recently introduced models such as the Renault Boreal and Renault Kardian.