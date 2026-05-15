Xiaomi YU7 Delivery Times Drop to Just 2 Hours

Xiaomi has dramatically slashed delivery times for its YU7 electric SUV in China, with select buyers now able to take delivery within just two hours of placing an order on in-stock units.

At launch in mid-2025, overwhelming demand saw wait times stretch beyond a year. Over 240,000 reservations were logged within the first 18 hours, pushing delivery estimates to as much as 56 weeks for the base variant. Today, those timelines have been significantly reduced, with current lead times ranging from seven to 14 weeks, depending on the variant.

The standard YU7 now carries a waiting period of seven to 10 weeks, while the Pro and Max variants are listed at nine to 12 weeks and 11 to 14 weeks, respectively. Custom-configured models can be delivered within four to seven weeks.

Buyers can complete the entire purchase process through Xiaomi’s app, with a delivery advisor assigned to manage the handover after the initial deposit is paid.

This sharp reduction in waiting periods comes as Xiaomi rapidly scales up production. The company’s fourth manufacturing facility in Wuhan began operations in May, adding up to 150,000 units of annual capacity. Alongside expansion at its Beijing plant, Xiaomi is targeting a total production capacity of 1.2 million units by August 2026.

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