Amazon India to Deploy 1000 Eicher Electric Trucks by 2028

Amazon India has announced plans to roll out around 1,000 electric trucks across the country, in partnership with Eicher Trucks and Buses, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV). The move marks one of the largest dedicated electric truck deployments in India’s e-commerce and quick commerce space.

The fleet will support Amazon Now operations, enabling efficient movement of goods between fulfilment centres on city outskirts and micro-fulfilment hubs closer to customers. As part of the collaboration, VECV has developed the Eicher Pro-X—a compact electric truck designed specifically for high-frequency intra-city logistics.

Amazon has already deployed around 50 of these trucks and plans to scale up to over 1,000 units by 2028. In daily use, the trucks are expected to cover 100–180 km and complete multiple delivery runs, with fast-charging times of approximately 50 minutes.

Initial deployment will focus on major markets including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, supporting the rapid growth of Amazon Now’s quick delivery service.

The expansion aligns with Amazon’s broader strategy to scale its ultra-fast delivery network to 100 cities, backed by more than 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres. Future rollout cities include Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kochi, Mangalore, and Visakhapatnam.