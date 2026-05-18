Mercedes-Benz Opens New Luxury Showroom in Visakhapatnam

Mercedes-Benz India has expanded its retail presence with the inauguration of a new luxury showroom in Visakhapatnam, as part of its ‘Go to Customer’ strategy targeting emerging high-growth markets.

Operated by long-time partner Silver Star, the new 1S facility spans around 2,300 sq. ft. and offers a premium, personalised sales experience. The showroom features dedicated customer consultation areas, immersive product displays, and is fully compliant with Mercedes-Benz’s global corporate identity standards. It is supported by a team of 15 trained professionals.

Marking the launch, the brand also showcased the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA BEV in the city, underlining its push towards sustainable luxury mobility.

This is Mercedes-Benz’s first 1S luxury facility in Visakhapatnam, complementing its existing service operations in the region. The move reflects the brand’s growing focus on expanding beyond metro cities while strengthening its footprint in established markets.

Looking ahead, Mercedes-Benz India plans to add over 20 new MAR20X outlets across emerging markets, while continuing expansion in key cities such as Pune and Goa through 2026.