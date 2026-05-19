Stellantis Affordable Electric Car Project Set for 2028 Debut

Stellantis has announced an ambitious new project aimed at reviving the affordable small car segment with a new range of electric vehicles, set to hit production lines by 2028.

Dubbed the “E-Car” project, the initiative focuses on building compact, budget-friendly EVs designed specifically for European urban mobility. The “E” represents European, Emotion, Electric, and Environmental friendliness—highlighting the brand’s intent to blend accessibility with sustainability.

The move comes at a time when the small, affordable car segment in Europe has seen a sharp decline. Stellantis aims to reverse this trend by offering practical, city-focused EVs that are both cost-effective and technologically advanced.

Production will take place at the historic Pomigliano plant in Italy, a facility known for manufacturing iconic models like the Fiat Panda. The company is expected to leverage the plant’s legacy and scale to achieve high production volumes.

Stellantis also plans to collaborate with strategic partners to develop next-generation battery electric vehicle (BEV) technologies, ensuring lower costs and faster time-to-market. The goal is to make electric mobility more accessible to a wider audience.

While the project is currently Europe-focused, its implications could extend globally, including markets like India, where demand for affordable EVs is steadily rising.

With this move, Stellantis is positioning itself to play a key role in the mass adoption of electric vehicles, particularly in the entry-level segment that remains largely untapped.