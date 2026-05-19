Ford Europe New Models Plan: 7 Launches by 2029 to Revive Sales

After years of losing ground in Europe, Ford has finally laid out a serious comeback plan. The brand has confirmed seven new models for Europe by 2029, aiming to revive declining passenger car sales while strengthening its already dominant commercial vehicle business.

This new push falls under a global strategy called “Ready-Set-Ford,” focused on blending performance, workhorse capability, and motorsport DNA.

Passenger Cars Take Centre Stage

Five of the seven models will target the passenger car space. Leading the charge are two all-electric offerings—a B-segment hatchback and a compact SUV—both to be built at a Renault plant in France using the Ampere platform. These EVs are expected by 2028 and will place Ford right in Europe’s most competitive segments.

Also in the pipeline is a new Ford Bronco family member, set for production in Valencia, alongside two crossovers. All three are expected to offer hybrid and fully electric options, giving Ford flexibility in a shifting market.

Commercial Strength Continues

Ford isn’t ignoring its strongest card—commercial vehicles. The newly introduced Ford Ranger Super Duty targets heavy-duty sectors with an 8-tonne combined rating and 4.5-tonne towing capacity.

Joining it soon is the Ford Transit City, an all-electric urban van with up to 254 km range, aimed at last-mile delivery needs.

The Real Challenge

While this plan is ambitious, the road ahead isn’t easy. Rising Chinese competition, changing EV subsidies, and reliance on shared platforms could all impact Ford’s momentum.

From an enthusiast’s lens, this feels like a make-or-break moment. If Ford gets the product mix right—especially with its SUVs and EVs—it could stage a strong comeback. If not, Europe may remain its toughest battleground.

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