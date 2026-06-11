Next-Gen Opel Astra to Use New STLA Platform

Opel has confirmed that the next-generation Astra will be built at its Rüsselsheim facility, underpinned by Stellantis’ new STLA ONE platform. The move is part of a broader push that will see at least four new models launched by 2030, backed by an investment of over €1 billion into German operations.

The Astra won’t be alone in this transition. The upcoming Corsa—Germany’s best-selling small car for over five years—will also shift to the STLA ONE architecture, signalling a unified and future-ready approach across Opel’s core lineup. The brand’s legacy in the C-segment remains strong, with around 25 million Kadett and Astra units sold over the past nine decades.

Looking ahead, Opel is also working on a new C-segment SUV in collaboration with Leapmotor. Scheduled for production in Zaragoza from 2028, this model will be designed in Rüsselsheim but developed with global engineering teams, highlighting Stellantis’ increasingly international footprint.

Meanwhile, construction is underway on the new “grEEn-campus” in Rüsselsheim, set to serve as Opel’s global headquarters and the home of Stellantis Germany. Together, these developments underline Opel’s accelerated shift toward electrification and a more tech-driven future.