Next-Gen Aston Martin DB GT Teased, Will Debut on May 24

Teaser images of the next-gen Aston Martin DB GT have been released. The new car will make its debut on May 24.

The teaser images reveal some of the styling cues of the Aston Martin DB GT. We can see a familiar shape however Aston Martin says this initial vehicle isn't just a new DB series, but a new category of vehicle that "will break free from the norms of the GT sector."

The interior of the car will have a busy-looking centre console with loads of buttons for things like suspension settings, active exhaust, traction control, climate settings, ventilated seats, and more.

The Aston Martin DB GT is supposed to be a special model that has been built to celebrate the company's 75th anniversary of its iconic DB line.