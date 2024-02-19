New Yokohama Off-Road Tyres Launched: Geolander All-Terrain & Mud-Terrain

Yokohama India launched two new additions to its popular Geolandar series – the Geolandar X-AT and Geolandar M/T G003. These cutting-edge tires are engineered to deliver unparalleled performance and durability, catering to the diverse needs of off-road enthusiasts and adventurers.

The Geolandar X-AT positioned in between All Terrain and Mud Terrain offers exceptional performance across a variety of terrains. With its all-terrain capabilities, this tire ensures superior traction and stability on both paved roads and off-road trails. Whether navigating through rocky terrain or cruising on highways, the Geolandar X-AT delivers a smooth and reliable driving experience.

The Geolandar M/T G003 is specifically crafted for loose (mud/slush) terrain, offering unmatched traction and control in the most challenging off-road conditions. Its rugged design and advanced tread pattern enable drivers to conquer muddy trails, steep inclines, and rough terrain with confidence and ease.

Both tires feature Yokohama's innovative technology, which enhances wear resistance and side-cut resistance. By utilizing a new compound and sidewall design, the two tires provide superior durability and performance, ensuring a longer lifespan and reduced risk of punctures or damage.

Both Geolandar X-AT and Geolandar M/T G003 both meet the general specifications required for off-road use. All sizes come with M+S (Mud and Snow) rating and Rim Protector, providing added protection against curb damage and abrasions. With the launch of the Geolandar X-AT and Geolandar M/T G003, Yokohama reaffirms its commitment to innovation and excellence, continuously pushing the boundaries of tire technology to meet the evolving needs of drivers worldwide.