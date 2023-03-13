New Volkswagen Showroom in Kota, Rajasthan Opens

A new Volkswagen showroom in Kota, Rajasthan has been opened. It has a team of 25 employees which will be operated under the adept leadership of Mr. Priyank Fatehpuria, Director, Ardor Motors.

Volkswagen Kota will showcase the Brands’ young and fresh product portfolio through a 4-car display – Taigun, 11 awards winner in the premium mid-size sedan segment, the Virtus & the global best-seller Tiguan. The product portfolio stands true to its Brand legacy offering superior build quality, German-engineering, class leading safety features and a fun-to-drive experience.

Along with the impeccable product offerings, Volkswagen India offers a peace of mind ownership experiences to its customers in Kota. Through a 6-service bay, the highly skilled and trained manpower is capable of handling all the service requirements of customers.