2021 Tata Safari Hits 10,000 Production Milestone in 5 Months

Tata Motors has announced that the 2021 Tata Safari has hit the 10,000 production milestone and that too in a matter of 5 months since its launch. The 10,000th unit of the popular SUV rolled out from the brand’s manufacturing facility in Pune.

The 100th unit of the 2021 Tata Safari was produced earlier this year in February. The last 9,900 units of the SUV were manufactured in less than four months despite all the restrictions enforced in the country due to the Covid-19 conditions. Known for its dynamic design, comfortable 3rd-row seats, premium interior, and peppy performance, the 2021 Safari is one of the top-selling 6/7-seater SUVs in the country. It has acquired a market share of 25.2% in its segment as of Q1 FY22.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said:

We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone for the new Safari in a span of four months. Not to mention, we have achieved this landmark during one of the toughest periods our country has endured in its long history. The 10000th feat validates the collective hard work put in by various teams responsible for the rebirth of this illustrious model. The Safari in its new avatar takes forward the brand's rich legacy by combining Tata Motors' Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, the architecture derived from Land Rover's renowned D8 platform – the gold standard among SUVs worldwide. This iconic brand is already leading the segment and we are delighted with our customers’ response. We thank our customers for their continued trust in the brand. We will continue to keep our New Forever range refreshed catering to the ever-evolving needs of our customers.

The 2021 Tata Safari comes is both manual and automatic transmission options. Powering the SUV is a 2.0L in-line 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 170 PS at 3750 rpm and 350 Nm at 1750-2500 rpm. The manual variant starts at INR 14.99 lakh and goes all the way up to INR 20.56 lakh. On the other hand, the most affordable automatic variant of the 2021 Safari is available at a starting price of INR 17.61 lakh and the range-topping model retails at INR 21.81 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi