New SSC Tuatara Becomes The Fastest Production Car In The World

When it comes to speed, some manufacturers want nothing less than the best. The ‘Fastest Production Car in the World’ title is one that many long for but not many achieve. Back in 2007, a relentless little-known manufacturer by the name of SSC managed to grab this title with Ultimate Aero by achieving a top speed of 256.18mph (412.28kmph). They are back now and are faster than ever. The SSC Tuatara, the company’s latest hypercar, has managed to achieve the title of ‘Fastest Production Car in the World’ yet again. The top speed which it managed to record was a mind boggling average top speed of 316.11mph (508.729kmph).

Founded by Jerod Shelby in 1998, the company’s claim to fame was its record-grabbing top speed run in 2007, which managed to out-do the Bugatti Veyron. On 10th October, the SSC Tuatara managed to grab the tite again, being driven on a closed public road in Nevada, USA. The Tuatara made two high-speed runs and the average was then taken. In the first run, the SSC Tuatara managed to hit 301mph and then in run 2, managed to clock 331mph. In terms of specification, the car was run in completely stock form, on regular street tyres filled with nitrogen, run on regular fuel and driven by Oliver Webb, a professional racecar driver. In an interesting follow-up, the driver also revealed that the car was not at full-pelt but it was the headwinds which forced him to slow down. There was also no roll cage added for any protection, making it as light as it comes out of the factory. The car was set in performance mode, with the rear spoiler engaged and the suspension at its lowest setting.

When it comes to that crazy powertrain, the SSC Tuatara gets a 5.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which is capable of developing 1,750bhp. That insane power is delivered to wheels via a 7-speed automated manual transmission, capable of shifting gears in less than 100 milliseconds. The car is also extremely light, tipping the scales at a mere 1,247kg. However, what is not light is the price tag that it gets. The SSC Tuatara retains with a price of USD 1.6 million and there are just 100 examples of it slated for production