Deliveries of the All-New Range Rover Commence in India

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that it has begun the deliveries of the all-new Range Rover. The new luxury SUV maintains its compelling combination of effortless performance and peerless refinement with a comprehensive line-up of advanced six and eight-cylinder powertrains.

The new Range Rover comes with a 3.0L petrol engine that makes 294 kW or 400 PS of max power and a peak torque of 550 Nm. There's also the 3.0L diesel engine that delivers 258 kW or 350 PS of max power and 700 Nm of peak torque. Also, a powerful new petrol engine, 4.4L Twin Turbo V8 delivering a power of 390 kW or 539 PS and torque of 750 Nm, is available that ensures increased refinement and performance.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, "The New Range Rover is the epitome of exclusivity and modern luxury, that strikes the perfect balance of peerless refinement with technological sophistication. It is truly, the most desirable vehicle meant for the most discerning of customers."

The New Range Rover is available with five seats in both Standard (SWB) and Long Wheelbase (LWB) body designs and an option of a third row for extended comfort for up to seven adults in the LWB. Deliveries have commenced for the SE, HSE and Autobiography models, in addition to the First Edition model available throughout the first year of production.