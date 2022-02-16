New Range of Pirelli Scorpion Tyres for SUVs Unveiled

Pirelli has unveiled the new Scorpion tyre range dedicated to Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs). The latest range marks a complete renewal of the family that has specialised in the SUV market for more than 35 years, with the range tailor-made for premium models and featuring specialised tyres for different seasons.

The new Scorpion has been developed specifically to cater for the heavier weight, high centre of gravity and unique mechanics and driving dynamics that are the main characteristics of modern SUVs.

These characteristics differentiate SUVs from more traditional car designs and therefore demand high-quality bespoke tyres. The new range of Scorpion tyres responds to this need, transferring many of the technological innovations recently introduced by Pirelli in the new Cinturato to the SUV world, with specific adaptations and technologies to match the characteristics of these vehicles.

The result is a Scorpion tyre range featuring the most modern technologies available, with the ability to better adapt themselves to the performance of today’s vehicles: including those with ‘green’ powerplants.

The Scorpion range has the highest number of homologations for electric or plug-in hybrid cars in the entire Pirelli portfolio, a process that began with the previous generation and continues today with the latest products. These tyres are recognisable through the ‘Elect’ marking on the sidewall. Among the cutting-edge technologies offered by Pirelli’s newest range of tyres, a number of optional extras are available: Pirelli Noise Cancelling System (PNCS) helps reduce road noise inside the vehicle, while Run Flat and Seal Inside help drivers to continue travelling even after a puncture.