New Porsche Sedan Unveiled, Wait it's GWM's ORA Lightning Cat

Chinese automakers have a very liberal meaning for the word ‘inspiration’ when it comes to their new vehicles. Recently, ORA, Great Wall Motors’ EV arm has been raising more than a few eyebrows during the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. ORA has unveiled two new models that bear a more than passing resemblance to models from other brands. Let’s take a look at the new ORA Lighting Cat concept that takes a generous amount of styling inspiration from the Porsche stable.

The ORA Lightning Cat gets a set of oval-shaped headlights which resemble the Porsche 911 and being an EV, it lacks a front grille. The roofline of the new EV and the overall silhouette looks very similar to the Panamera, however, the Porsche is much bigger than the Lighting Cat. The rear-end of the EV looks inspired by the VW Beetle and Porsche in the taillights and boot lid while also getting an active rear spoiler as well. Great Wall has also equipped the vehicle with a unique set of wheels with curved spokes finished in silver. The Lightning Cat comes with a two-tone finish that combines a matte grey finish with metallic bronze accents on the doors and front wheel arches.

Moving to the inside, the ORA Lightning Cap that was displayed came with a bright orange upholstery across the seats, dashboard, steering wheel, and door panels. There’s a dual-screen setup for the infotainment system, digital instrument cluster and a three-spoke steering wheel that’s inspired by Porsche as well. The second-row seats are finished in a shade of dark brown.

Great Wall has equipped the vehicle with a pair of electric motors that provide drive to all four wheels. The car manufacturer says the production model will have a 0 – 100 kmph time of just 3.5 seconds.