New Nissan Kicks Debuts in Japan with e-POWER AWD Tech

Nissan has launched the all-new Kicks in Japan, bringing its latest hybrid tech and all-wheel-drive capability to the compact SUV segment. Sales begin on June 18, with prices starting at around JP¥3.0 million (approx. US$18,900).

At the heart of the new Kicks is Nissan’s third-generation e-POWER system, making its debut in the Japanese market. The setup features a new 5-in-1 integrated unit combining the motor, inverter, generator and related components into a lighter, more compact module. It works alongside a 1.4-litre petrol engine that acts solely as a power generator, delivering improved efficiency and quieter operation.

For the first time, the Kicks also gets Nissan’s e-4ORCE electric all-wheel control system, enhancing traction and stability across varying driving conditions.

The design takes inspiration from an American football helmet, evident in its bold front grille and distinctive lighting signature. Inside, the cabin gets a modern upgrade with dual 12.3-inch displays and NissanConnect with Google built-in.

On the safety front, Nissan offers ProPILOT as standard across all variants, along with an upgraded Intelligent Emergency Braking system and enhanced Around View Monitor functions.

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