Freelander 8 SUV Revealed Ahead of Abu Dhabi Debut

Freelander International has taken the wraps off key details of its first model, the Freelander 8, ahead of its official debut in Abu Dhabi. Positioned at the upper end of the mid-size SUV segment, the Freelander 8 measures a substantial 5,118 mm in length, 2,050 mm in width, and 1,926 mm in height—clearly aimed at buyers who value road presence and interior space.

Developed with backing from Chery, the SUV packs serious tech. Inside, it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295P-powered cockpit, promising a fast and intuitive user experience. It also gets an Intelligent All-Terrain System (i-ATS), designed to adapt seamlessly across different driving surfaces.

One standout feature is the Super Intelligent Parking (SIP) system. This allows the driver to step out at the entrance while the SUV parks itself and can later be summoned via a mobile app—particularly useful in extreme heat conditions like those in the Middle East.

Adding to its premium appeal are optional 22-inch wheels on higher trims, reinforcing its bold stance. The Freelander 8 has already made appearances at global events, including the Chery International Business Summit and the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum.

With Abu Dhabi confirmed as its first market and global dealer expansion underway, the Freelander 8 signals a strong, tech-heavy entry into the premium SUV space.